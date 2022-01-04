A video game has chosen to carry out a type of “advertising honest”And directly on social networks to win over users.

The advertising It is an area of ​​vital importance for any business or project that seeks to grow its sales, a fact that companies around the world understand perfectly and invest millions of dollars annually. According to the graph of Statista where it shows the advertising spending in Mexico, in 2012 this area registered investments of 3.56 billion US dollars, which is expected to continue in constant growth to reach 2024 with the investment of 4.63 billion dollars.

The advertising cost in traditional media It can represent high investments that some companies are not willing to face, a fact that has raised the use of social networks as a channel to consider thanks to their low costs.

The spending advertising in social networks It is currently one of the favorites by professionals in the field, since they carry some advantages that are supported compared to other media, thanks to the ease of handling, less expensive investments and the segmentation capacity that These offer to find your target in a “simpler” way.

This provides an opportunity for various brands and professionals to reach more specific audiences, where their quality may represent a more important opportunity than quantity, where the use of creativity comes into play.

A user on social networks has shown how the Instagram algorithm has made the advertising for a video game called Summoner’s Greed, which consists of a phrase that we are not so used to seeing in this type of paid strategies, where the copy mentions that “I have paid for this ad. Please, try the game ”, a fact that has been well received on social networks and seems to be a strategy that they have been implementing for some time, in different languages.

Honest Advertising 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Mvo3QkuKO8 – Edu Winchester 😈 I am your trusty demon 👌🏻 (@Eduharkonnen) December 29, 2021

Download summoners greed, I recommend it for mobile devices 👍 pic.twitter.com/DxIMxRplP6 – divine monke (@DivineMonke) June 6, 2021

This type of “advertising honest”Has managed to be well received by users who come across said ad, where it is shown that, indeed, creativity is of vital importance to attract the attention of users and stand out from other brands.

Reaching a high number of people does not necessarily mean investing large amounts of money in terms of advertising is concerned, but brands, projects, entrepreneurs and others have a good opportunity to generate a positive response through creative message creation, which can lead to earning a unpaid advertising. The eye-catching and creative content they have an opportunity to be shared by a high number of users on social networks, achieving their virality and unpaid advertising for those involved.

A few weeks ago a dog walker chose to carry out a creative, inaccurate and efficient advertising time by integrating a hand-drawn drawing of John Wick and mentioning that he would use the money raised from his services to pay for his studies, achieving thousands of interactions in social networks, demonstrating the power of good copy.

Creativity is one of the essential factors when it comes to making advertisements and being successful in our goals.

