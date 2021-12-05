On the afternoon of this Saturday, December 4, the first team to be promoted to the first category of Colombian professional football was known for the 2022 season of the BetPlay Dimayor League.

Although on the sixth and last date of group B the home runs were played at the same time from 3:00 pm in the Metropolitano de Techo de Bogotá and Bello Horizonte stadiums in Villavicencio, the day was not without unsportsmanlike controversy due to what happened in the last minutes of the game between Llaneros FC and Unión Magdalena.

Fortaleza could not win against Bogotá FC, but in Villavicencio Llaneros FC it was allowed to win in the last minute by Unión Magdalena and left the banana cyclone in the first category. In Techo, the match between Fortaleza and Bogotá FC was 1-2 in favor of the capital’s, however at the Bello Horizonte stadium there were two goals over the end that questioned the transparency of Colombia’s promotion tournament.

Unión, which was losing 1-0, scored two goals in minutes 94 and 95 of the game, which allowed it to overtake Fortaleza and win the promotion quota. This was the last goal of the Banana Cyclone in the capital of Meta and that generated suspicions ruining the rise of Bogota citizens:

It is difficult to film fiction about soccer and here they succeeded. Congratulations to the director. That? Was it a serious match? Unión Magdalena lost against Llaneros, but scored two goals at 90 + 5 and 90 + 6 to seal their promotion to the First Division of Colombia🇨🇴pic.twitter.com/JIRo5FYabL – VarskySports (@VarskySports) December 4, 2021

The Central VAR criticized the controversy at the Bello Horizonte stadium in Villavicencio after the victory over the last minute of Unión Magdalena against Llaneros / (Twitter: @ElVarCentral)

La Dimayor took the opportunity to congratulate Union Magdalena for getting her promotion at 5:15 pm on Saturday, December 4. This is how he pronounced on the matter in a statement published from his website:

Dimayor congratulations to Union Magdalena for being promoted to the first category of Colombian soccer in 2022 / (Twitter: @Dimayor)

The Major Division of Colombian Soccer DIMAYOR, congratulates Unión Magdalena for getting promotion to the BetPlay League DIMAYOR I-2022. Our institution welcomes the Samario club to the highest category of Colombian Professional Soccer. Congratulations players, coaching staff, managers, officials and fans of the “banana cyclone” for their return to the BetPlay DIMAYOR League.

The standings were left with Magdalena as the only leader with 11 points and a goal difference of +4, while Fortaleza, who was leading all the time, fell and did not exceed 10 points in the standings. Llaneros, involved in controversy for not playing in overtime, finished with 7 points and Bogotá FC added 6 units in group B.

Immediately the unsportsmanlike act aroused indignation from the Colombian press and even from the player Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, who from his Twitter account published the following:

To the good to the good, that lack of Respect that goal of the union

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado criticized the rise of Unión Magdalena this Saturday, December 4 / (Twitter: @Cuadrado)

Nicolás Samper on the controversial promotion of Unión Magdalena to the BetPlay League 2022 / (Twitter: @udsnoexisten)

The Twitter account of Fortaleza FC, which usually reacts in a humorous way to the news of Colombian football and usually interacts with netizens, published the following trill with disappointment after not being able to promote, also criticized what was done by Llaneros and Unión Magdalena in Villavicencio , after not being able to upgrade even though they depended on themselves to do so:

They did it. They finally broke it. They finally won. They trashed someone. Someone who was always happy, who was always smiling. Someone who did not deserve hatred. Someone who did nothing but help people. Someone who loved with all his heart.

Fortaleza trilled after the controversial promotion with fixation of Unión Magdalena / (Twitter: @FortalezaCEIF)

