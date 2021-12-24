2021 ended with a big celebration for Red bull on the Formula 1. After what Max verstappen consecrated himself as the best runner in the world, he assured that it would not have been possible without the help of his partner Sergio Czech Perez. Now, at Christmas time, the Dutch driver did not miss the opportunity to surprise the Mexican with a gift.

Verstappen gave a letter to Czech Pérez, along with a peculiar gift. To make the moment even more emotional, the Guadalajara driver read the letter at the time: “Dear Czech, I wish you a merry Christmas. Just around Christmas, I want to give you something you could use to make your days at the races more enjoyable. Well I know how thirsty you can be there so I hope this present can help”.

The Mexican reacted with a smile and immediately remembered the United States Grand Prix, held in Austin, Texas. In that competition, the Jalisco man was overwhelmed by the heat, sweated a lot and asked for water at the end of the race. Your partner did not forget this chapter and took the opportunity to give him a very large cylinder of water, apparently with a capacity of 2 liters.

Checo Pérez celebrating with Max Verstappen after the end of the Abu Dhabi race, in which the Dutchman was crowned best F1 driver. (Photo: twitter / @ redbullracing)

After opening the gift and realizing what it was, the Mexican celebrated: “I can put a lot of tequila in here for the holidays“, He said laughing with his partner.

Verstappen explained that he bought it with the idea that he would put it next to him during the race, inside the car. “You place it next to you, on the seat, and so you will never run without water, do you think that is enough?”Said the Dutchman.

“Yes I’m sure I won’t be thirsty anymore”, Pérez concluded. In this way, in case there was any doubt about the great relationship between the two Red Bull riders, the two riders took it upon themselves to once again show the great sports connection and even friendship that they are capable of handling.

It should be noted that before this chapter, Max had already paid a compliment to the Mexican that he will never forget. It happened in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Verstappen had lost a lot of ground on the track to stop at the pitsAt that time, the driver from Guadalajara was the leader of the race, however, he was besieged by Lewis hamilton to take the top spot. Despite the Briton’s attempts, Pérez did not give ground and fought for the lead for almost a minute, long enough for Verstappen to catch up. “Czech is a legend “ the Dutchman said immediately.

Checo Pérez made history and became the first Mexican to get the podium at the Mexican Grand Prix. (Photo: EFE / Francisco Guasco) (Francisco Guasco / POOL / POOL /)

At first there was doubt about the relationship between the two drivers, however, as the weeks passed, it was more evident that there was no tension between them, on the contrary, they even supported each other to achieve better results for their team.

As if that were not enough, the help of Czech Pérez for the victory of Verstappen was worth so that the sports programs of Holland thanked Sergio, Mexico and even apologized for Robben’s penalty in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. The celebrations still continue and now they take on a Christmas tint.

Now it only remains to end the holidays and wait for both pilots to be ready to start the race. Formula 1 season 2022, in which it was already confirmed that the duo Pérez-Verstappen will remain in force for Red Bull.

