Infections increase worldwide

The application of the vaccine against Covid-19 is progressing at a stable rate in Mexico. To date, 61.8 million doses have been supplied in the country and at least 24 million people already have the complete immunization scheme. To continue at this rate, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador affirms that by October all adults will have received at least the first injection.

However, despite this good news, one should not become overconfident. As scientific evidence has shown, reinfection is real and even people who already have two doses of the biological can be infected. Therefore it is necessary to maintain the same hygiene and care measures. In fact, just yesterday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) retracted and modified the guidelines on the use of face masks.

Based on the above, the new indication is that people should wear a mask even if they have already received one or two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. The indication only applies to the United States, but health agencies in other nations are expected to take a similar stance.

In the midst of this situation, a new case of application of the vaccine with an empty syringe has now become known in Mexico. The event took place in Culiacán, Sinaloa, which to date remains one of the states most affected by the third wave of Covid-19. In fact, it is the only entity in the red color of the epidemiological traffic light, which means maximum risk.

Nurse human error

The incident was generated when a 26-year-old woman went to an assigned unit because, according to the calendar, she already had to receive the biological. Everything was uneventful until the moment when the arm was uncovered so that the first dose of the vaccine.

To remember the moment, he took out his phone and started recording, although that caused him to get distracted and not pay attention to his surroundings. At that moment he felt the sting of the syringe and thought that it was all over. It was the nurse who was next to her who recognized her mistake.

#AzucenaxMilenio | Once again a false vaccination against # COVID19 in #Sinaloa. In the end, the young woman did receive her dose pic.twitter.com/9s5ldHAV1O – Azucena Uresti (@azucenau) July 28, 2021

What the health worker told him is that there was an error and he had picked up a syringe without carrying the biological. It was a communication failure between the cell in charge of vaccination. At that precise moment, she communicated with her fellow nurses and they immediately applied the vaccine correctly.

Subsequently, the procedure was continued and the young woman remained in the observation area where she did not present major problems. While once at home he recorded a video with two main reasons. The first is to invite all the people who have yet to be immunized to come when they are due and fulfill this civic duty.

While his second objective is to remain vigilant throughout the vaccination process. It is very important to verify that the biological is really applied correctly to avoid incidents that can be serious.

In this fact there was a human error that could be rectified at the time but unfortunately it has not always been the case. On previous occasions they have been reported cases of vaccines with empty syringes which some have described as medical negligence.