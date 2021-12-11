Luisa Fernanda W. Photo: Instagram @luisafernandaw (Photo: Instagram @ luisafernandaw /)

As mentioned on December 7, Luisa Fernanda W underwent a surgical procedure to remove the implants she had been carrying in her breasts for 10 years. As he indicated, his admission to the operating room was due to medical recommendations, which indicated that it was time to change them and he took the opportunity to increase them in size.

“What if I’m going to wear more? A little more, for me it is a personal taste, for me I like the big senitos “, The businesswoman related through her Instagram stories about her intention to increase the size of her bust.

Recently, he appeared on his Instagram account after having undergone the surgical procedure with some markings on his body that the plastic surgeon usually points out to know the modifications he is going to make.

“Thank God I am very well, I have already changed my prostheses. I don’t know where I had 400 cc of prostheses, some gigantic things that it doesn’t seem that I have so much breast, as I have a lot of capacity. Obviously I increased myself a little to fill those spaces, but I was ready with new prostheses “mentioned the makeup expert and blogger.

On the other hand, he stressed that he feels strange with his hands because he removed his acrylic nails, which did not allow him to go out of a bath at one time because he could not remove the safety due to their length.

At home, she let him see how she should be dressed while the recovery time passes and stay in bed lying down, so she will have to wear compression stockings to prevent clots from forming.

“The important thing is that I came out of surgery well, I feel very good. I remember that when I had the prostheses done for the first time, I went very well, I recovered very quickly but the pain was impressive and I am right now, as if nothing had happened. “said the businesswoman.

Here the complete video of Luisa Fernanda W :

On the other hand, Luisa Fernanda W took the opportunity to interact with her followers through the dynamics of Instagram ‘questions and answers’ and solved the main concern of the curious, which was focused on knowing the new size of her breasts.

“If I tell them I think they will be scared, but they really look good on me. As I tell you, my capacity gives for that, I used 510 cc, but I clarify that the ones I had previously were 400 cc and that is why I put more, to fill in the skin that had been stretched and they were super good, I already saw them and I loved”, concluded the businesswoman.

On the other hand, the reactions to the publication shared by the entertainment portal ‘Rechismes’, in charge of replicating the content of celebrities such as Luisa Fernanda W, have achieved more than 22,600 reproductions with more than 600 ‘likes’.

Among the comments stand out: “The one who can can, the one who is not only dedicated to criticizing”, “She has the right to do whatever she wants with her body, and many of us would like to have the money to do those little arrangements”, “I feel like she preaches, but that doesn’t apply. to have self-love ”, among others.

KEEP READING:

Yeferson Cossio responded to criticism for the purchase of an ostentatious gold carpet

The wait is over: the son of Cristina Hurtado and Josse Narváez was born