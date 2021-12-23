Alejandro Riaño, under his character ‘Juanpis González’, summoned actors from Colombian television to launch harsh criticism of the country’s political class. Photo: Instagram

The success it has had Alejandro Riaño with his character ‘Juanpis González’ he has transcended all the barriers that the comedian could probably have considered at some point.

Through your Instagram account, Alejandro Riaño shared that next January 19 he will arrive on the platform of streaming Netflix, the series that inspired the character. It is worth mentioning that, he did not present it with any special name, so his followers will have to wait if there will be a new announcement.

In the advance that the comedian presented on his social networks, it can be seen that this will have the participation of the lawyer Abelardo de la Espriella, the singer Carolina Gaitán, Santiago Moure, Jairo Camargo, Juan Fernando Sánchez, among other great actors.

The trailer begins with the image of ‘Juanpis’ accompanied by a woman, simulating a scene starring Nicolás Gaviria in August 2015, when a video was viralized in which the young man was seen insulting some police officers after being arrested for driving in a high state of excitement.

Immediately, other characters appear like Carolina Gaitán, who apparently would be the co-star. The actress plays Camila Benavides and will be, in addition to his advisor, the one in charge of accompanying the protagonist in his public appearances in the different events organized by the company of the father of ‘Juanpis González’.

In another of the scenes, ‘Juanpis’ is seen enjoying an electronic music event in which Natalia Paris is the guest DJ.

“Tropical chandas belonging to this lupine! I am very happy to announce that this January 19 my beautiful series will be released on @netflixlat and I will teach you, ordinary people, how to do fucking big business. I obviously made my series with the top @netflixlat @dynamocine and well … the butter from @rianoproducciones_. So we have a date on the 19th and not properly on Tinder … but on NETFLIX. Batteries because the 22nd is coming and we cannot let them make us the next Venezuela… that’s why they have to see me, I said! ”, text that accompanied the publication.

In his ‘InstaStories’, the comedian was very moved that this project was recorded during the pandemic and had the participation of well-known acting talents from the country.

“With many difficulties we got it through, it went through all the processes, it was going to leave, it was not going to leave, until good … It is a reality, I am very happy, I hope you enjoy it and give it a lot of loveFor all the people who only throw off bad energy, that’s also what it is about, that not everyone is going to like it, ”said Alejandro Riaño.

It should be remembered that, on October 30 in an interview with El Tiempo, Alejandro Riaño revealed that he would soon end his character, that man from Bogotá who with his millions, his impertinence and that indolence that characterizes him, boasts his luxuries for having born in a golden cradle.

“I’m trying in the last scripts, before finishing the character, to delve a little into those super banal Juanpis videos from the beginning, also to have them with the politics and the news, there is going to be a new format ‘Al ruedo con Juanpis González ‘with everything from the electoral campaign “the comedian mentioned.

