We continue with the review of the release guide closing the circle of consoles with the family Xbox to see what games They will debut next 2022.

The usual January trend in terms of reduced number of titles will also extend to Microsoft consoles, having to hold on to Xbox Game Pass to solve the lack of heavyweights, with the exception of Ubisoft’s new proposal within one of the most respected tactical FPS … here with crazy twist.

The Anacrusis

On the 13th the Anacrusis arrives, a kind of Left 4 Dead set in outer space under a somewhat striking aesthetic. In his presentation of E3 2020 he seemed a bit green because of the behavior of the aliens, so we hope that in all this time the experience has improved. In any case, it will be one of the attractions of Xbox Game Pass this month so cool.

It comes out on the Xbox Series, Xbox One, Steam, and the Epic Store. Standard with Game Pass

Rainbow Six Extraction

Rainbow Six Extraction arrives on the 20th, curiously another sci-fi game against aliens, but within the R6 universe. All this without losing precisely that tactical component, in this case in the form of squads of just three people who will need to understand each other perfectly. If you found the recent Back 4 Blood difficult, brace yourself. In addition, the objectives of each map will change in all games, so they will always be very dynamic.

Out on PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Epic Store, Uplay and Stadia

Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe XBOX X

Windjammers 2

Windjammers 2 arrives on the 20th, the late sequel to Data East’s mythical Windjammers. We owe this return to DotEmu and to begin with, its graphic renovation is surprising, following the pattern of many French indie productions in recent years. The playable core that gave so much war in arcade is still intact, yes, although new movements and another series of online extras have been added. The best of all? That will be released with Xbox Game Pass. Vice!

It comes out on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and Stadia. Standard on Game Pass

All the games that will come out on Xbox consoles





Here is a list of all the games that will be released on Xbox One throughout the next month, specifying those that will be released directly (or also) on Xbox Series, apart from whether they are announced in advance for Xbox Game Pass. On the other hand, if you still don’t have Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, check out these stores.

If a game is already to be reserved, we will put its price next to it.

Day 7, Friday

Day 13, Thursday

Day 14, Friday

Aery – Dreamscape (Xbox One)

Day 20, Thursday

Day 25, Tuesday

Reverie Knights Tactics (Xbox One)



