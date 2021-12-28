It is time to continue with the review of our launch guide, now being the turn of Nintendo switch to see which games will go on sale in January 2022.

As with PlayStation, there will be a shortage of releases, but at least yes there will be an exclusive on the hybrid console de la Gran N. For the rest, indies of little caliber except for a sequel that we have been yearning for for several decades.

Astroneer

Astroneer arrives on the 13th, one of the alternatives that No Man’s Sky had in 2016 with this System Era Softworks project that was brewing during later years in Steam Early Access. A different vision of what a sandbox in the space where elements such as the crafting or modify the terrain. And now it’s the turn of Nintendo’s quintessential hybrid console.

It comes out on Switch, but debuted in 2019 for PS4, Xbox One, and Steam

Windjammers 2

Windjammers 2 arrives on the 20th, the late sequel to Data East’s mythical Windjammers. We owe this return to DotEmu and to begin with, its graphic renovation is surprising, following the pattern of many French indie productions in recent years. The playable core that gave so much war in arcade is still intact, yes, although new movements and another series of online extras have been added.

Out on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Steam and Stadia

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

On the 28th comes Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the first exclusive of 2022 for Nintendo Switch. In addition, it is a completely new adventure, far from the revisions that have been released in recent years rescuing Game Boy or Nintendo DS classics. In this case, it is an open world adventure that takes us to the Hisui region, which in the future will end up leading to the well-known Sinnoh seen in Pokémon Shiny Diamond / Shiny Pearl. This means that we will run into known Pokémon and many new ones created from scratch.

Exclusively available for Nintendo Switch

