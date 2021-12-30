It is time to close the review of the release guide with the first games to be released in 2022 for windows stores, like Steam or Epic Store.

Unlike the PlayStation, Nintendo and Xbox consoles, here it is there will be a greater number of launches, condensed mainly on January 20. There are, in fact, two of the most outstanding titles, without forgetting two of the most demanded conversions to PC in recent years. Enjoy them!

Monster hunter rise

Monster Hunter Rise arrives on the 12th, one of the last installments of the famous saga of monster hunters by Capcom. And also one of the most complete, fun and demanding. An epic and most vibrant experience.

It comes out on Steam, but debuted on Nintendo Switch in 2021

God of war

God of War arrives on the 14th, for which he subscribes (with permission from Bloodborne) the best PS4 exclusive in all its history. A great pitch starring the incombustible Kratos in a totally essential adventure that will not cease to amaze you at every step. And with a brutal and shocking start. So until the end.

It comes out on Steam and Epic Store, but debuted on PS4 in 2018

Rainbow Six Extraction

Rainbow Six Extraction arrives on the 20th, the move from Ubisoft’s famous tactical saga to science fiction against aliens. All this without losing precisely that tactical component, in this case in the form of squads of just three people who will need to understand each other perfectly. If you found the recent Back 4 Blood difficult, brace yourself. In addition, the objectives of each map will change in all games, so they will always be very dynamic.

Out on PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Epic Store, Uplay and Stadia

Windjammers 2

Windjammers 2 arrives on the 20th, the late sequel to Data East’s mythical Windjammers. We owe this return to DotEmu and to begin with, its graphic renovation is surprising, following the pattern of many French indie productions in recent years. The playable core that gave so much war in arcade is still intact, yes, although new movements and another series of online extras have been added.

Out on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Steam and Stadia

All the games coming out on PC this month





Here is a list with all the games that will come out on PC throughout the next month, clarifying if they appear on Steam, Epic Games Store or other types of stores.

If a game is already to be reserved, we will put its price next to it.

Day 7, Friday

Sword of Elpisia (Microsoft Store)

Day 12, Wednesday

Day 13, Thursday

The Anacrusis (Steam and Epic Store)

Day 14, Friday

Day 20, Thursday

Day 21, Friday

Dark Souls: Nightfall (Nexusmods)

Day 25, Tuesday

Reverie Knights Tactics (Steam)

Day 26, Wednesday

Diplomacy is Not an Option (Steam Early Access)

Day 27, Thursday



