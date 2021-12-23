Tesla’s 2017-2022 models have been allowing video games to be played on the infotainment system screen for months. In theory it is only for the front passenger, but there is a risk that it will distract the driver and cause road accidents.

For more than 20 years, some high-end models have allowed watching television in the car – at that time analog -, such as Jaguar X-Type or Audi A8, but this feature it was only available with the car stopped. At higher speeds the system is deactivated or only sound can be heard.

The modern touchscreens They have a miniature computer behind them, like a tablet or laptop, and among the things they can run are some video games. In fact, in the Model S, X, 3 and Y it is possible to play solitaire, a military aviation arcade and a strategy game, among many others. And it is possible to do it on the go.

These video games arrived months ago through an OTA update, through the Internet, and they are supposed to be only for the passenger – they are played in the right half of the screen or in full screen. However, the driver can accept a warning and play it. Common sense says no, but the combination with Autopilot or FSD can be explosive. Worse things have been seen, like a dog “driving” in a moving Model X.

In the United States alone, 3,142 deaths can be linked to distraction while driving, and that was in 2019, with normal mobility. The actual number can be much higheras some drivers who have suffered road accidents have not been sincere about their distraction and have lied to investigators.

With such calico, it is understandable that regulators wonder what risk the onboard video games can add and distract the driver, either because he looks out of the corner of his eye at the passenger – if the departure is interesting to him -, because he asks the driver something from the game, or because the driver is an idiot and is playing on the go.

When designing some systems in a car, one must start from this assumption: there are drivers who are imbeciles and are going to be distracted. The life-preservation instinct is supposed to dictate otherwise, but some specimens defy the laws of natural selection. And they don’t go alone on the road, of course.

At the moment the NHTSA is investigating how the system works, without going into the matter in depth. In a second step, technical information can be requested from Tesla to better understand the system, and if it is determined to be dangerous, a review campaign can be ordered from Tesla. In other words, another update that prevents or hinders gaming, for example with data from the right seat weight sensor, or by evaluating erratic driving patterns.

The population of Tesla brand cars that are compatible with the video game system is large, more than half a million units in the US, about 580,000. The system in discord is called «Passenger Play». In addition, there is also a karaoke on board, and it has also been designed for the front occupant only.

It is stated in Tesla’s online user manual that video games can be played when the gear stick has been placed in «Park», that is, with the car completely stopped. This does not prevent distractions entirely, as someone might be tempted to take advantage of a stop at the traffic light, but it does prevent it from being done on the move.

A question of «hygiene at the wheel»

In theory, the driver and passenger should not interact in the same way with the car, since the former must pay attention to what they are doing, and the passenger has a much more passive role, especially in the age of GPS navigators. . Some models have a passenger-only screen, like the Porsche Taycan or Jeep Grand Cherokee.

A more successful approach, and one that has nothing new, is the solution proposed by Land Rover a few years ago, “Dual Screen View”. Through a sophisticated screen, the driver and passengers do not see the same thing at the same time, as if they were two screens, since the viewing angle depends. In this way, the driver can be protected from unnecessary distractions.

The screens are here to stay, since the base clientele is increasingly digital natives due to a matter of age, and because for manufacturers it means a simplification of interior design, and even a great economic saving. Cars are on the way to being wheeled tablets. Unless that’s not a safety setback.