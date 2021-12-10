Video Game Awards: Guillermo del Toro played with our hearts and mentioned Silent Hill "Hopefully we have a new one"

Guillermo Del Toro was present at the Video Game Awards presentation to present an award, but he made the news for what he said. Read the details, below!

On December 9, 2021, the Video Game Awards were delivered, the awards where the industry and gamer press celebrate the best of the year in an awards ceremony very much like the Oscars. Cultura Geek was among the judges to choose the night’s nominees and winners, but the most impressive moment was not marked by the winners but by one of the presenters, the director Guillermo Del Toro. At the time of presenting the award for best art, the magic words fell out of his pocket.

When talking about the game with the best art, he talked about how they combine different styles and sensibilities to create a unique piece, and all those cute words that are said when presenting any award. “I like games like that … like Silent Hill. Hope we have a new oneHe said, and the stadium fell. Of course, he didn’t announce anything else.

As if to review the well-known history, Konami’s Silent Hills would have marked the return of the acclaimed horror saga under the leadership of Guillermo del Toro and Hideo Kojima. Eventually the project was canceled, and the parties parted ways on bad terms. Since then, Kojima Y Del toro they collaborated again in Death stranding.

The best art winner was Deathloop, but after Del Toro even mentions Silent Hill, can anyone think of something else again for the rest of the night?

