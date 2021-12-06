As the video game industry deals with various incidents of sexual harassment and abuse, they are necessary withering measures like the one you took PlayStation with George cacioppo, who had eight years working in PlayStation Store and who was fired when his conduct of employment was recorded on video sexual predator.

Everything was through the YouTube channel People v. Preds, specialized in exhibiting sexual predators.

From the video it appears that Cacioppo impersonated by a person named Jeff who made a date with a guy from 15 years, without knowing that they were actually the people from the channel.

In the video you can see the cameraman asking ‘Are you Jeff?’ as he approaches Cacioppo, who, realizing that he was being recorded, goes into his house.

‘We can talk about this or can i call the police, Jeff ‘says the cameraman, but when Cacioppo refused, he proceeded to warn him that he had his face in the video.

‘I have your face in the video, you fucking shit. Do you want me to call the police? Okay, I’ll call the police. You invited a 15-year-old to have sex! Hey everybody, this man invited a 15 year old boy to have sex tonight! ‘shouts the cameraman after Cacioppo, who was wearing a PlayStation 5 shirt, closed the door on him. This is the video:

Cacioppo used Grindr to make the appointment. According to a report by Cnet, Sony ruled on the facts and said “We are aware of the situation and the employee in question has been fired“.

It should be remembered that weeks ago it was circulated that Sony was sued for gender discrimination, so it is to be assumed that the company is behaving with caution in any situation related to employees.