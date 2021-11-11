A few months ago YouTube experimented with the ‘dislike’ button on their videos. The idea was to eliminate the counter of ‘dislikes’ to a certain group of users and collect feedback about these changes. After the tests, the platform has confirmed through its official blog that this measure will be carried out for all the public.

According to YouTube, the experiment consisted of finding out if the ‘I don’t like it’ counter could generate some kind of harassment towards creators. That is why they conducted tests to see if the number of attacks generated by this button decreased. The company has indicated that during the tests “a reduction in attacks was shown through ‘dislikes‘”.

The button does not disappear, only the counter

From the company they assure that the ‘I don’t like’ button will continue to appear as normal, although the counter will be private, so only the creator will be able to see the exact number of ‘dislikes‘ from YouTube Studio itself. YouTube further states that this behavior occurs to a greater extent on smaller channels.

On the platform they are sure that, although there have been people who used this button only to modify the feed and no longer see a certain type of content, they believe that removing the counter is the best solution. This measure is not being very well received by users. Proof of this, ironically, is the number of ‘dislikes‘which already has the video where they inform us of these measures.

From YouTube they assure that this change has already been introduced, although it will progressively reach all users.