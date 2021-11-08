Video compares Forza Horizon 5 to real Mexico

One of the most striking aspects of Forza Horizon 5 is its impeccable visual section, where you can see a beautiful interpretation of some of the most striking cities and environments in Mexico. Thus, a video shows us how accurate the re-creation of locations is.

On this occasion, The Bit Analyst shared a video that, although it is not about buying versions of the same game on different platforms, it does show us what the Plaza de la Paz, Guanajuato, La Santísima Trinidad, Uxmal and the Arch of Cabo San Lucas look like, face to face with their virtual performances in Forza Horizon 5.

As you could see, Playground Games did a fantastic job this time. Sure, some real-world elements aren’t present in the game, and the lack of people on the streets is rare, but the result demonstrates the level of production found at Xbox Game Studios.

Forza Horizon 5 Coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC on November 9. You can check our review of the game here. Similarly, this analysis shows that this title also runs great on the Xbox One.

Via: The Bit Analyst