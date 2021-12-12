A strong explosion caused by pyrotechnics was registered this Saturday afternoon in the municipality of Tultepec, in the State of Mexico, which left two dead and 15 seriously injured.

According to the state government, the incident occurred around 5:00 p.m. in a “powder magazine” workshop, located on Guadalupe Street, on the corner of Santa Cruz, in the El Mirador neighborhood.

Elements of the National Guard, the Edomex Police, as well as the state Civil Protection and medical units went to the scene of the explosion to support the people affected. Upon arrival they found two burned people who have not been identified so far, as well as 15 people with second and third degree burns.

The injured were transferred to the High Specialty Hospitals in Zumpango, the Vicente Villada General Hospital and three more to the DIF in Xahuento, where they receive specialized medical care.

(Photo: Twitter / GN_MEXICO_)

Additionally, the authorities shared the list of injured, who have already been identified and transferred to medical centers to receive care; the people were identified as:

– Agustín Hernández Camacho

– Gustavo Axel Anaya Sánchez

– Jonatan Daniel Camacho Escobar

– Iván Gustavo Reséndiz Romero

– Jorge Aquiles Pantoja

– Cándido de Jesús Camacho Casas

– Fernando de la Cruz Hernández

– Angel Efraín Camacho Hernández

– Brando Ulises Ordoñez Camacho

– Gerardo Camacho Casas

– Eva Pérez Peña

– Kenya Licea Cruz

– Ivone Licea Cruz

– One more unconfirmed person

Security elements still remain in the area of ​​the explosion, who guard the area awaiting experts who will come to take the first indications to carry out the investigation into the explosion, as well as rule out that there are more victims in the place.

In social networks neighboring the area they spread a series of photos and videos in which a strong fire and the flashes caused by the pyrotechnics are observed.

Just last November 24, a pyrotechnic explosion it was registered in the same municipality, which left two dead and three wounded.

The incident occurred inside a house that operated as clandestine workshop on the corner of Libertad and Jazmín streets, in the La Piedad neighborhood.

More information in development.