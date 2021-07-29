Video analysis puts MFS to the test on Xbox Series X | S

Microsoft Flight Simulator has been available for just over a year in Pc, but it was only this week that the flight simulator arrived on consoles Xbox Series X | S. Graphically, the game is extremely demanding, so obviously there would be some concern that the consoles would not be able to run it properly. Well, this video analysis seeks to dispel all those mortifications.

As is customary, the people of Digital Foundry he gave himself the task of testing Microsoft Flight Simulator in its new version for Xbox, and it seems that the game runs quite well on consoles, with all the issues that had been previously reported.

As I told you before, Microsoft Flight Simulator requires a fairly powerful computer to run it, but everything indicates that the new Xbox they are more than capable of taking it. Of course, certain sacrifices were required in the graphic section to achieve this, especially in the S series, but even with all this, we are facing a very well done port.

To who Atomix we had the opportunity to review Microsoft Flight Simulator when it came out on PC last year, and here you can take a look at our opinions.

Via: Digital Foundry

