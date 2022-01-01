The time is approaching to say goodbye to 2021 and of course the year could not end with a good toast, hence once again, in order not to miss good habits, we bring back our famous glasses to celebrate all together this final stretch and welcome 2022.

We can only give you the thank you for all the support you give us daily and also for joining our Discord server, where we are already more than 5,000 members, so we hope that the number continues to grow and you will continue to see it together with us. Despite the fact that the pandemic continues to wage war, nothing will stop us from continuing to enjoy this hobby that we all share, such as video games.

Looking back a bit, the truth is that this 2021 has left us with great surprises, great games that we will never forget, news of all kinds, unrepeatable moments and much more that you can consult in some of the following articles that we have published as a summary:

And the best thing is that 2022 is even more interesting, so we will be there daily to inform you of everything that happens. Until then, we sincerely hope you have a happy night with your loved ones and that you take care of yourself.

Happy new year from the VidaExtra team!