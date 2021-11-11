Victrix is a San Diego-based engineering and design company that set out in 2015 to create the best peripherals for esports professionals and streamers, as well as more casual gamers. The goal has been to revolutionize the gaming hardware category by introducing significant technological innovation with elegantly designed products such as new Xbox headsets and controller just released.

On the one hand we have the Victrix Gambit headphones, which have been designed for Xbox, both for competitive gamers and for quiet play at home. Its 3D surround sound has support for Dolby Atmos, with a wireless cable of up to 12m. It also has a long-lasting battery, more specifically 16 hours. Its Spectral Hearing with 50 mm HD transducers, offer us a superior dynamic range. The Victrix Gambit headphones are very comfortable and have an ultralight design, with a two-way microphone and noise canceling.

On the other hand we have the Victrix Gambit Dual Core controller Officially licensed by Xbox, it has been designed by esports athletes to eliminate lag and maximize speed. This new command makes use of Dual Core technology, as indicated in its title, which causes response times to be up to 8 times faster than other controls. Dolby Atmos is also enabled and offers gamers a lifetime subscription to the Victrix Gambit Dual Core Tournament Controller.

The new Victrix Gambit controller for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC, has smart triggers to adapt to each gaming context. You also enjoy a modular system, with interchangeable D-pads, sticks, and rear paddles. This remote is fully customizable through the free Victrix Control Hub app.