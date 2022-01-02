01/02/2022 On at 04:30 CET



The Norwegian player Ulrikke Eikeri, number 306 of the WTA, surprised by winning in the previous qualifying round of the WTA 500 tournament of Adelaide in an hour and thirty-one minutes for 6-2 and 6-3 to the Swiss tennis player Susan bandecchi, number 175 of the WTA. With this victory, the norway adds new points to her ranking to be able to participate in the WTA 500 tournament of Adelaide.

The tournament Adelaide (WTA Adelaide) has a preliminary access phase in which the players with the lowest rankings have to obtain the highest possible score in order to qualify and participate in the official tournament. A total of 48 players participate in this specific phase, of which 24 reach the final phase among those directly classified, those who have won the previous qualification phase and those who are invited. In addition, it is held between January 2 and 9 on an outdoor hard court.