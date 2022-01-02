01/02/2022 On at 06:00 CET



The British tennis player Katie boulter, number 149 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the previous round of qualification of the tournament WTA 500 of Adelaide in one hour and forty minutes for 7-6 and 6-1 Italian Lucrezia stefanini, number 177 of the WTA. With this result, the winner manages to add new points to her ranking to get to participate in the WTA 500 tournament of Adelaide.

The tournament Adelaide (WTA Adelaide) has a preliminary access phase that tennis players with the lowest scores have to pass to participate in the official tournament. During this specific phase, a total of 48 tennis players face each other. Of all the applicants, a total of 24 reach the final phase among those who qualify directly, those who pass the previous phases of the tournament and those who are invited. Likewise, it takes place between January 2 and 9 on an outdoor hard court.