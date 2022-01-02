01/02/2022 On at 05:15 CET



Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz, Australian surprised by winning by 6-4 and 6-4 in an hour and ten minutes to Rebecca Marino, Canadian tennis player, number 145 of the WTA, in the qualifying round of the WTA 500 tournament of Adelaide. After this result, we will continue to see the player in the next phase of the WTA 500 tournament in Adelaide.

The tournament Adelaide (WTA Adelaide) includes a qualification phase in which the tennis players with the lowest rankings face each other to obtain the maximum possible score to enter the official tournament with the rest of the contestants. During this part of the competition, specifically, 48 players participate. The final phase is made up of a total of 24 players who qualify directly, those who have been surpassing the previous rounds of the tournament and the invited players. Likewise, it takes place between January 2 and 9 on an outdoor hard court.