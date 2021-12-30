“I hope this verdict brings comfort to all in need and shows that no one is above the law,” Annie Farmer, one of four plaintiffs in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial, said in a statement posted on Twitter.

“Even the powerful and privileged will be held accountable when they sexually assault and exploit young people“added the 40-year-old woman, the only one to testify without a pseudonym to expose Maxwell’s sex crimes.

The former figure of the international jet set was found guilty by the Federal Court of Manhattan of a series of sexual crimes, in particular the most serious: the trafficking of underage girls between 1994 and 2004, for the benefit of his former partner Epstein, who was He committed suicide in prison in August 2019 while awaiting his own trial for the same reason.

Maxwell, 60, the daughter of British media mogul Robert Maxwell (died 1991), faces decades in prison, but US courts have yet to set a date to announce the sentence. His attorney Bobbi Sternheim has announced his intention to appeal.

Another Epstein accuser, Theresa Helm, who was not involved in Maxwell’s trial, called the latter, in an interview with the BBC, “queen of manipulation”.

“Ghislaine Maxwell will never again have the opportunity to take anything from anyone. He has passed to the other side of freedom. We survivors are free, “he told British television.

The prosecution described Ghislaine Maxwell as a “sophisticated predator” who knowingly acted to lure and seduce young women and turn them over to Epstein.