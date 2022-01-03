Cybercrime continues to spread throughout the world with the intention of stealing or defrauding users of various digital platforms. Recently the former Mexican president, Vicente Fox, warned his followers about a hack of which he was a victim and which took control of his WhatsApp account.

The former president went to his Twitter account to denounce the hack. Also, the militant for the National Action Party asked to ignore any message that will arrive in his name in the message application.

“My WhatsApp account was hacked, any message from me, please ignore it,” says the politician’s first tweet.

They hacked my WhatsApp account any message from me, please don’t pay any attention. – Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) January 2, 2022

Also, in another publication on the social network explains that criminals are requesting money in your name from your contacts.

“You help me by retweeting, they are asking a lot of people for money. DO NOT LISTEN!! THANK YOU, “he added in another tweet.

You help me by retweeting, they are asking a lot of people for money.

DO NOT LISTEN!!

THANK YOU. https://t.co/vuk5yYYZtR – Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) January 2, 2022

The case of the politician is not the only one who has recently denounced a hack to his account in the message application. Last Wednesday, December 29, another politician, Jaime Rodríguez Calderón “El Bronco” announced that his WhatsApp account had been hacked, which is why he also made several warning calls to his contacts.

“Good morning to everybody. If you receive a WhatsApp or Telegram message with the ending 6512, do not reply, it is not me; someone hacked my number. Thank you and an apology, ”says the former governor of Nuevo León on Twitter.

New form of extortion on WhatsApp

Agents of the Specialized Unit for Investigation of Crimes Committed Through Technological Means and Extortion have detailed that This criminal tactic consists of sending links via message, which when opened, allow access to the information contained in the cell phone.

In this sense, many people have already reported this new type of theft through WhatsApp.

Therefore, specialists in the field assure that this type of extortion consists of criminals asking for money from the contacts that contain the compromised accounts.

As well as that the objective of cybercriminals is to obtain the data of the real WhatsApp account to impersonate the user’s identity and obtain economic benefits or deposits through bank transfers.

Just as the Specialized Unit for Investigation of Crimes Committed Through Technological Means and Extortion adds that in the event of not having the necessary security measures, criminals can access the account from another external device.

