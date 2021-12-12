Singer Vicente Fernández died at the age of 81 this Sunday at 6:15 a.m., the family reported through the artist’s Instagram account.

The singer’s death occurred after spending three months in intensive care due to a fall he had on his ranch, which caused a vertebral fracture.

“We regret to inform you of his death on Sunday, December 12 at 6:15 am. It was an honor and a great pride to share with everyone a great musical career and to give everything for his audience. Thank you for continuing to applaud, thank you for continuing to sing. #ChenteSigueSiendoElRey “, they posted.

Vicente Fernández was born in Huentitán El Alto, Jalisco, on February 17, 1940. His prolific artistic career began in 1965, when he auditioned at XEW-AM. A year later, he signed his first contract with the Sony Music label, where his first musical hits were recorded.

At the same time, he began to work at Televisa, where the interpretation of songs like “Volver, Volver” positioned him in the taste of the people, his fame was enhanced throughout Mexico and Latin America.

“El Charro de Huentitán”, as he was known, recorded more than 80 albums and dedicating himself to singing, according to one of his latest posts, was the best decision he could make.

After a long career, in 2016, Vicente Fernández announced his retirement from the stage with a concert at the Azteca Stadium called “Un azteca en el Azteca”.

One of the last appearances of “Chente” was in 2019 when he shared the stage with his son Alejandro Fernández and his grandson Alex Fernández at the Latin Grammy awards where they joined their voices to perform “Volver, Volver”.

