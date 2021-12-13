Tornado Devastation in the United States

More than a hundred people died from tornadoes in Illinois, Arkansas, Missouri, Mississippi, Tennessee and Kentucky, the hardest hit.

In Maysfield, in that state, there were at least 70 victims from the longest tornado since 1925. In Earlington, the winds derailed a train and one of the cars rose 70 meters and collapsed on a house.

Fight against migrant smuggling

After the accident in Chiapas, where 55 Central American migrants died, Guatemala, Ecuador, Honduras, Nicaragua, the Dominican Republic, the United States and Mexico announced the creation of a group to combat the ‘polleros’.

The Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection is already investigating human traffickers who use cargo trucks to transport Central American migrants on a route that begins in Chiapas and ends in Tamaulipas, through Veracruz and Puebla.

Sports weekend

In a series of penalty kicks, the Atlas won the second championship in its history after 70 years. The global scoreboard ended tied at three goals and on penalties the Guadalajara team defeated León four to three goals.

Max Verstappen crowned Formula One champion by winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the last circuit of the year. Lewis Hamilton was in second place and Carlos Sainz in third.

The man who received a ‘super reinforcement’ against Covid

In New Zealand, a man took calls for a Covid booster shot very seriously and injected himself 10 times in a single day.

According to the Stuff news site, the man posed as several people at different vaccination centers and would have received money for it.