Tomorrow we will get our hands on the remastered Grand Theft Auto trilogy, which includes both GTA 3 and Vice City and San Andreas. However, users in New Zealand have already had access to it due to their time zone. Thanks to this, we have a huge amount of videos and images of the three titles.

Taking advantage of the situation, on the YouTube channel ChrisBN they have created a video in which they compare the enormous graphical improvements of GTA: Vice City Definitive Edition compared to the original. Thus, having both versions of the title working side by side, we can appreciate in detail the many improvements that since Rockstar games have applied to this remastering. You can see the video for yourselves below.

The most clearly noticeable improvements focus on lighting and shading, much more dynamic and realistic compared to the originals. In addition, you can also see a substantial improvement in the models of the characters, especially in the protagonist.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is coming tomorrow to Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, PC and Nintendo Switch in digital format. What’s more, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas remastered will be available on Xbox Game Pass from now on. Later, on December 7, a physical version of the collection will hit stores.