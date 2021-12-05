Nollywood is the name given to Nigerian film production. Although we haven’t heard much about it, it is one of the most prolific film industries in the world, employs more than a million people, just behind agriculture in terms of the number of employees in the country. But of course, the visual results of his films are disgusting because many are made with what he is wearing.

Now, with social networks allowing to break any barrier, some users share fragments of films from this industry that, thanks to their bizarre effects and little shame, they have become a true viral. Because, although in Nollywood there is room for all kinds of genres and proposals, but action cinema is especially bizarre, due to its high school work video staging and its sense of the trippy spectacle.





Naive art and an abysmal production

“Nigerian action cinema is on another level, it’s so bad it’s good“says tweeter Mr Dutch as he shares a video showing barely a minute of a wacky action scene from a Nigerian movie that has already seen half a million views. The downside is that he doesn’t have much of a clue which movie has come out. Something that is not surprising with the numbers that are handled in production.

It is responsible for 5% of the country’s GDP and the fourth most important economic sector with around 1,500 films per year. Keep in mind that there is 180 million inhabitants divided into 389 ethnic groups and who speak around 250 different languages. With which the films portray aspects of religion and social problems (from rape or domestic violence, to cancer) from many angles and directed at many micro-segments of the population.

The creators of Nigerian cinema are sometimes bricklayers or mechanics who jump into the audiovisual universe. They are their own target audience so they do what they want to see. In the case of action movies, big shootouts and explosions, jumps, kicks and tension at all costs. Although the means are about 200 euros, what can be done with basic special effects programs, turning great Hollywood sagas into African equivalents. Like ‘The Expandables’, which has its own saga.





Series like ‘Issakaba’ (2000) have achieved cult status for their violence. Other titles like ‘Caged In The Creeks‘they mix international terrorism and local militias in a catastrophic international plot. All have durations of more than two hours and usually include segments of dramatized dialogues typical of soap operas. Yes, although holds the title of most important film industry in Africa, the reality of the sector is harsh: there are many films produced with few resources and miserable wages, without social protection or subsidies, and massive piracy. And it is not the only one, of course.

Wakalywood Boulevard

With fewer numbers than Nigerian industry, steps are being taken in Uganda to create a production of the style. When the trailer for ‘Who Killed Captain Alex?’ (2010) went viral, the filmmaker Isaac Nabwana teamed up with the American Alan Hofmanis to create in Kampala to develop the Ramon film studio, the germ of Wakaliwood, the Ugandan equivalent of Nollywood which has already produced more than 40 films. His first hit was made for $ 200, and it still generates noise in networks.

#KenyaVsUganda 😂😂 Ugandas greatest action movie.

who killed captain Alex ?? pic.twitter.com/f4ucdNLczp – Bryan Moses (@ BryanMoses18) April 21, 2020

Wakaliwood’s style is clear. Martial arts, lots of gratuitous violence, actors jumping around and wallowing in any way, obviously mock fights, and a satirical point that doesn’t take its own proposals seriously, achieving that his contagious style and his hilarious special effects, which Nabwana makes with his computer built by himself after an online course, have achieved millions of visits on YouTube and have reported more than 10,000 original DVD sales in a market linked to the more normalized hacking.

Uganda’s best movie titled Who killed captain Alex pic.twitter.com/3RI0hKOoKz – $ 9.99 (@_mwendaz) April 16, 2020

Dozens of people work on Nabwana films acting in front of the camera and designing costumes, sets or machinery, everything is homemade and many live in the rehearsal rooms where the costumes are kept. In the following years Wakaliwood grew and films like ‘Crazy World’ (2014) or ‘Operation Kakongoliro!’ (2016), also the version of ‘The mercenaries‘from Uganda, which cost $ 2,000, the studio’s largest production budget. Now they are preparing a movie about zombies and cannibals, ‘Eaten Alive in Uganda‘.

The disaster caused by the covid pandemic has also affected African film production. Both Nigeria and Uganda have seen their production affected and in their case it is more sensitive because of the steps backwards after everything that has been built. And it is that, while social networks and YouTube are making known Nollywood and Wakaliwood, its presence has been gaining space, making it a work option for many and, even from humor, it is an industry that has not stopped growing.