Fernando Alonso was the protagonist on Thursday’s day in the Hungaroring paddock, as he was turning 40 years old. One of the pilots who wanted to have a special detail with the Spanish pilot was Sebastian Vettel, but the plan went quite wrong….

The Formula 1 it is a ruthless place where it is difficult to make friends, especially among the pilots. But mutual respect between champions is something that usually remains and on Thursday afternoon we had a clear example of this during the press appearance of Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel, two historical rivals.

The Spanish turned 40 and the German wanted to have a nice detail with him, throwing confetti over his head at the beginning of the appearance. However, Vettel missed the shot and the confetti came out on the opposite side, leading to a funny scene between the two drivers, who for a moment forgot the tension of the competition.

Loading tweet …

1420759637884751876

The old times

After the fun time was over, they both remembered the past, especially the years when Fernando Alonso Y Sebastian vettel they fought for the World Cup with Ferrari and Red Bull respectively.

“In the first race (of 2021) we had a wheel-to-wheel duel and I smiled under the helmet,” began Sebastian Vettel. “When Fernando won here in Hungary in 2003, I was sitting in front of the television. His skills on the track are among the best the sport has seen. He did something that seemed impossible to me: he beat Michael Schumacher. It was an honor for me to be able to fight him.

“We fought a lot against each other on the court, also for the world titles. Unfortunately, Seb got them all ”, recalled Fernando Alonso. “However, he was always respectful. It was a privilege for me to share the track with riders like Seb. His name will always be associated with my career.

Two big ones, without a doubt.