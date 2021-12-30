Dec 30, 2021 at 01:20 CET

EFE

Vestas Viveiro workers have voted this Wednesday, “in an assembly and free way”, the end of their struggle, since the workforce of the Chavín wind turbine factory has received the dismissal letters and the Danish firm has deposited the settlement in their respective accounts.

The president of the works council, David Mariño, has defined today as a “sad day” for Mariña Lugo, on the one hand because the plant of Alcoa in San Cibrao it will turn off its tanks after a referendum in which the proposal of the aluminum multinational has gone ahead and, secondly, because Vestas has also lived its own sad day.

“Curiously, we ended up with a vote the same as Alcoa’s colleagues,” he wrote in a statement, and he recognized the colleagues his “worthy” and “very, very long” battle.

Mariño explains in the explanatory note that the support for the cause of Vestas Viveiro “is null” and, at the institutional level, he says that the Government and Xunta have received little more than “a pat on the back.”

“We have fought with dignity in order to find a buyer for Vestas Viveiro and return some work to Mariña, but nothing … The truth is that the last industrial tables clearly showed us the apathy and lack of commitment from administrations in the search for solutions and how unattractive the reindustrialization “of the Lugo coast is.

“Our fight ends because she was born dead and this is not the fault of the Vestas Viveiro workers, “he details, when speaking of the ERE to 115 employees.

And he explains the position taken: “Given the depressing panorama and what unlikely that it would be to win the judicial nullity of the ERE, and even winning it, in the best of cases it would lead us to another ERE in a few days, we opted for seek a pretrial settlement. “

In a very short time, just two days, he continues, a financial settlement has been presented and accepted for all Vestas Viveiro employees, as well as retirement options for those 55 and older and relocations in the center that were still uncovered and that suppose 24 places.

To those who value this attitude as a defeat, Mariño makes the following observation: “After the fight, what is left? When you’ve done everything right and you’re still alone, what should you do? “

And he answers himself: “One thing is clear, promises do not live or eat every day. I believe that the commitment of all Vestas Viveiro employees who have done their best and done more to find a solution and that all together have decided their own destiny in a brave and responsible way must be valued “.

Despite the fact that the Xunta de Galicia convened an Industrial Table to try to find an alternative to the closure of the Viveiro factory, the Galician government itself denounced a few days ago that Vestas, “with his attitude & rdquor ;, is ruining” any possibility of sale & rdquor; for those facilities, which is “the only way out to keep the plant active and preserve jobs & rdquor ;.

The Regional Minister of Emprego and Equality, María Jesús Lorenzana, recently held a meeting with members of the works council and union representatives, to whom she informed that investors interested in taking ownership of the plant with whom the Xunta had contacted they had backed out “Before the obstacles put up by the multinational & rdquor ;.

“Vestas is not interested in selling, It does not want any other operator to acquire the factory and carry out a process of reindustrialization in the factory in order to maintain employment & rdquor ;, said the conselleira at the end of that meeting with the workers.

The multinational, in turn, has always defended that its position is derived from the “absence of a firm and real interest on the part of potential investors & rdquor; in the purchase of the Vivariense factory, despite the fact that two specialized consultants, KPMG, “sent by the Galician Institute for Economic Promotion -IGAPE-, and LHH,” hired by Vestas & rdquor ;, surveyed the market to evaluate this possibility.

Vestas maintained throughout this time that the cessation of activity, and, consequently, the ERE that affects its entire workforce at Viveiro, is motivated by the “Obsolescence of products, overcapacity of production and reduced demand in Europe & rdquor;Circumstances that do not allow it to maintain activity or add workload to that factory. EFE

am / fp