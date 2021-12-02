The iPhone 6 Plus will be added to the vintage list later this year, Apple has confirmed.

The iPhone 6 Plus has been one of the most iconic and infamous products Apple has ever been able to create. The design of the mobile came to break everything we knew so far and, for the first time, the iPhone was launched in two different models and with a substantially larger screen than in previous generations. However, not everything was rosy, and is that the problems of “bendgate“and the poor battery outshined one of the most interesting devices the brand has ever released.

Now, thanks to a statement from MacRumors, We found out that The iPhone 6 Plus will soon be considered an outdated product by Apple, becoming part of the vintage product list of the company. This decision will take effect as of December 31 of this year, which means that they have already passed more than five years since Apple stopped the sale of this product.

You can continue to repair your iPhone 6 Plus thanks to Apple services

Of course, You can continue to take advantage of the repair benefits of the Apple Store and Apple Authorized Service Providers, who continue to work with vintage products up to seven years old. In the software section, however, the iPhone 6 Plus stopped receiving updates several years ago with the launch of iOS 13, so if you have one you will not be able to get the latest version available.

The iPhone 6 Plus was released at the end of 2014, and it became one of the most popular devices the company has ever released. However, this Plus version was discontinued in 2016, although its younger brother, The iPhone 6 continued to be sold until some point in 2018 in certain regions. For the latter is that the small version will not be part of the vintage product list for several more years.

