Preheat the oven to 180ºC without air and prepare a tray or source, covering it with baking paper or aluminum if we prefer to stain less.

Make a longitudinal cut in each date to remove the bones, and place them in a bowl. Add a splash of good aromatic oil (extra virgin olive or, if we have, walnut, pumpkin …), stirring well.

Extract the walnuts from the shells, taking care not to break them too much. If the dates are medjool, we can fit whole halves; if they are smaller, half halves. Take cheese flakes, thin, using a sharp Y peeler or a hard cheese slicer or peeler.

Fill the dates with a little cheese, place the walnuts on top and arrange on the tray. Bake for a few 10 minutes and serve with a little more oil, thyme to taste and, optionally, more cheese.