Year after year we look forward to Pantone’s announcement about the color that will dominate the trends in fashion, decoration … and for 2022, and to end the reign of the colors of 2021, (the Illuminating and the Ultimate Gray), We already know what the fashionable color will be. And the one chosen by him Pantone Color Institute is the Very Peri.

Pantone 17-3938 is a color that wants to convey courage, and encourage reinvention and encourage our creative spirit, something fundamental in these moments in which COVID continues to plague our lives. This color wants us to embrace this altered reality that we have had to live, inviting us to redesign our lives.

Very Peri, a color that wants to help us reinvent our lives





As we come out of an intense period of isolation, our way of life has changed, and our lives, both physical and digital, have merged creating a new lifestyle in which we can create new possibilities of color, showing how the Color trends in the digital world manifest themselves in the physical world, and vice versa.

A suitable color for interiors

The Pantone Institute has created this color mixing bluish tones (which usually evoke tranquility and confidence), with red hues (ideal for transmitting energy and stimulation). Specifically, Pantone has defined this color as a “dynamic shade of periwinkle blue with a vivid purplish-red hue, blending the fidelity and consistency of blue with the energy and enthusiasm of red.”

This mixture makes Very Peri a color that allows a sense of playful freshness to be injected into the interior of the house by enlivening the environment through unusual color combinations.

In fact, Very Peri is a versatile shade that adapts functionally to a wide variety of materials, textures and finishes, to provide a touch of color whether with a painted wall, or by introducing a piece of furniture or a decorative accessory.

What do you think about the color chosen by Pantone for next year? Like? Are you going to implement it at home, even with some small detail? Or, on the contrary, you don’t even like to see? Tell us, what we read to you.

More information | Pantone

In Decoesfera | Gray and yellow are trending: join the trendy colors of 2021 with this selection of 15 items from Ikea

