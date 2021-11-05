As the temperatures go down skin flakes, becomes dry, and itchyThe truth is that with cold the skin suffers a lot, that is because the cold dehydrates the skin and affects the hydrolipidic mantle, which is in charge of protecting it. And to prevent this from happening, there is no other than to team up with moisturizers, being very moisturizing and with unctuous textures, that repair, hydrate and calm. This is our selection of creams to combat dryness for both the face and the body.





–La Roche-Posay Hydreane Rich Sensitive Skin Moisturizing Cream, a wonderful cream that has a rich and comforting texture. It is perfect for hydrating, soothing, softening and protecting the skin from the cold. Thanks to its composition in hydrolipids, it keeps the skin hydrated and flexible. Price 16.45 euros.





La Roche-Posay Hydreane Rich Sensitive Skin Moisturizing Cream





–Hydrance Aqua-Gel Avène Moisturizing Cream, a treatment that restores dehydration and comforts the driest and tightest skin. Its very fresh aqua-gel texture gives the skin a delicate watery and soothing sensation, ideal for irritated skin. Thanks to its Cohederm moisturizing complex, the skin will be hydrated for up to 24 hours. Price 35 euros.

Hydrance Aqua-Gel Moisturizing Cream 50 ml Avène





–Hydra Floral Decléor Rich Texture Moisturizer, a light and fast-absorbing formula that restores the skin. It is enriched with neroli essential oil and rosehip oil, which provides long-lasting hydration while protecting the skin by creating a protective veil. The skin will become luminous, hydrated and alive. Price 52.45 euros.

DECLÉOR Hydra Floral Anti-Pollution Rich Texture Moisturizing Cream





–Cream Kiehl’s Ultra facial moisturizing cream, Kiehl’s # 1 face cream gets dressed up for Christmas in this limited edition. This cream provides hydration for 24 hours to leave the skin softer, smoother and visibly healthier. It is formulated with glacial glycoprotein and squalane derived from the olive tree, with a light and non-greasy texture. Price 30 euros.

Ultra facial cream moisturizing cream 50 ml Kiehl’s limited edition christmas





–Hydrabio Bioderma Moisturizing Cream, is a creamy and very comforting balm that deeply hydrates and nourishes in a lasting way so that the skin is soft, without dryness and much more radiant. Its formula is enriched with vitamin E, B3 and apple seed extract, which reinforces the resistance and impermeability of the skin. Price 21.05 euros.

Hydrabio Bioderma Moisturizing Cream





–Embryolisse Concentrated Cream, this lotion is a classic that French women love, it is a creamy milk that leaves the skin supple, hydrated and nourished. For this, its formula contains essential fatty acids and vitamins to reduce irritation and promote cell renewal. Price 22.95 euros.

Embryolisse concentrated cream (75ml)





–ISDIN Ureadin Lotion 10 Body Moisturizer, hIntense hydration for dry skin in a light, fast-absorbing lotion. Immediately and lastingly hydrates thanks to 10% Urea, which retains water and restores optimal levels of hydration. The skin of the body will feel soothed and without tension. Price 19.95 euros.





–Hydra Calm Jojoba Fluid Babe, this moisturizing body lotion is designed for sensitive and delicate skin. Porcine hydration and protection of the epidermis, leaving it soft and flexible throughout the day. Its formula based on jojoba oil and shea butter ensures that the skin is nourished, hydrated and soft. Price 11.44 euros.

Hydra Calm Jojoba Fluid Babe 500ml





–CeraVe moisturizing lotiondry skin is comforted with this light-textured, non-greasy moisturizing lotion that effectively hydrates skin while restoring its natural barrier. Ideal for those prone to irritation (eczema, atopic dermatitis, etc.). It has the benefits of three essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid. Price 10.95 euros.

CeraVe moisturizing lotion 236 ml





–Ph5 Eucerin Cream, protects the skin against cold and dryness and even delicate skin like those of babies. Perfect for hydrating those skins that are very dry and rough. Its formula maintains the balance of the protective acid mantle, and activates the natural defenses of the skin from the inside. The result is healthy skin that is protected against external aggressions. Price 14.86 euros.





-Xera-mega comfort from A-Derma. A nourishing cream indicated for dry or very dry skin. Its formula contains vegetable glycerin, Omega-6, vitamin B3 and Oat Rhealba seedling extract that help restore skin comfort and deeply hydrate it. It has a very creamy and melting texture that spreads easily on the skin. Price 15.29 euros.

A-Derma Xeraconfort Cream – Treatment

