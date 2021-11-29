According to an investigation by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP), indicated that very few iOS users would be willing to repair their phone at home, this despite the fact that the day that Apple announced the right to repair iPhone generated a lot of conversation on social networks.

Apple mentioned that initially, users of iPhone 12 and 13 in the United States will soon be able to buy original parts to repair their screen, battery or camera, but that later there will also be more parts and models of other devices to be purchased separately and so on. repair a device at home without taking it to an Apple Store.

Very few iPhones need repair

According to the CIRP investigation, which looked at 2,000 Apple customers in the United States who purchased an Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad or Mac between 2020 and 2021, it was concluded that most of their devices do not need repair at this time.

Of the total users with iPhone, 65% mentioned that their screens are in good condition, while 12% revealed that although they are cracked, they are still usable, and 17% assured that they also have some scratches on the screen , but they can be used without problem.

Only 6% say that the screen of their device is broken and unusable.

Regarding the battery, 34% said that with a single charge their phone lasts all day, while 26% said that a charge lasts half a day, although another 26% also clarified that a single charge lasts more than one day.

Only 14% say they need to charge their phone after a couple of hours of unplugging it from the power, indicating that a battery change is necessary.

This data is important because it reveals that at the moment few users need repairs on the devices that will initially be available in the program. What it does not reveal is how many people who need a repair would be willing to change their part at home, since the process is complicated and requires certain knowledge.

However, CIRP researcher Josh Lowitz noted: “Only a small portion of iPhone buyers are likely to put off buying a new phone to choose the home repair program.”