The modern Rolls-Royce Phantom faces its first facelift. The luxurious saloon of the British brand has been on the market for four years, so the firm has decided to implement improvements, and despite the fact that its customers hardly claim them. The Rolls-Royce Phantom Facelift 2023 has already been hunted in its first spy photos in Munich.

The Rolls-Royce Phantom it has just been hunted around the BMW technical center in Munich, where most of the development of the models of the two British brands also takes place. After breaking records and being one of the best years in Rolls-Royce history, the firm faces a new stage with the electrification by flag, but also with the renewal of its products.

Something unusual in the way of Goodwood and that is not something that its customers demand, able to buy the same model without aesthetic changes for a decade. This is why the Rolls-Royce Phantom Facelift 2023 appears slightly camouflaged in these first spy photos of the face wash that you will receive in the next few months. The big difference from the Phantom is that it has virtually no vinyl, only in key areas like the headlights and radiator grille. Hints of what will really change, although practically imperceptible in this area.

The Rolls-Royce Phantom Facelift 2023 will slightly change its image

Rolls-Royce Phantom to offer very discreet upgrades in 2023

The headlights will feature laser light technology As standard, and the grill, although it maintains its characteristic design, its chrome bars are more solid and, even a new radar sensor is visible in the lower part of the bumper. The 2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom also experiences new features at the rear, especially the rear bumper. The fender changes considerably, with some new lines being especially notable in the cover of the tow hook. But it is also perfectly noticeable the absence of leaks, now hidden under the bumper, so will dispense with chrome trim moldings.

Very subtle changes on the outside and also on the inside, since inside there will be no great news. Rolls-Royce will benefit from the most advanced technology of the German brand, and its own, offering important advances in terms of connectivity and comfort on board. Because the Goodwood firm will also put all the meat on the grill with a new improved air suspension, and may even benefit from the advanced motorway assistant to be offered by the new BMW 7 Series in a few months, an autonomous level 3 function.

The 2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom Facelift will also see revised its powerful 6.75-liter V12 engine with which it develops a maximum power of 570 hp. The British firm will offer an engine update to lower consumption figures and polluting emissions, paying special attention to the behavior and operation of the 8-speed automatic gearbox. We know that the vast majority of mortals are out of budget, but the Phantom Facelift will be unveiled at the end of the year and put on sale in 2023.