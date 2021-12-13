The 2021 season already has a champion: Max Emilian Verstappen. The Dutchman won the Abu Dhabi GP after winning a frantic event at Lewis hamilton, who was the great dominator of the test … until in the end the Dutchman won the game.

Carlos Sainz he experienced this historic podium first-hand, as he finished third in an intelligent test on his part. Thanks to this result, the sixth podium of his sporting career, allows him to finish the year in the 5th position of the World Cup. Fernando Alonso, 8th.

Departure: Michael Masi influences the resolution of the World Cup

The controversy with the FIA ​​came early. After a terrible exit from Verstappen, Hamilton ran away to the front until midway through the first lap they met. The Dutchman won the position in the last chicane and, as on so many other occasions in this chaotic 2021, he ‘strangled’ him to get him off the track. Hamilton, far from shrinking, took advantage of the wide escape of ‘tarmac’ to gain meters and go out first.

Although it was evident that either of the two actions could be, at the very least, investigated, Michael Masi let the ‘letting go’ continue as usual. They only warned Hamilton to return the advantage gained … but not the position.

The incident allowed Hamilton to face much of the race as leader. At Red Bull they had to use all possible arguments and weapons, including Sergio Pérez.

Sergio Pérez, the perfect squire

After the first few stops resolved nothing (Verstappen stopped first and Hamilton took cover, which was the obvious thing to do), Pérez first found himself in a situation dreamed of by Red Bull: he was ordered to defend like a lion. Anything that got in the way of Hamilton benefited a Verstappen who was struggling to keep up.

‘Checo’ did it already in a big way. He resisted a Hamilton more eager not to crash than to win first place, and although he ended up succeeding, the Mexican allowed Verstappen to get into the fight.

Although Verstappen approached, Hamilton’s pace was far superior. The Dutchman needed a stroke of fortune and it came in the form of abandonment of Antonio Giovinazzi. The Italian ended his time at Alfa Romeo with the team’s second KO, as moments before Kimi raikkonen He put an end to his sports career with an exit from the track and touch against the wall that forced him to leave.

The presence of Giovinazzi’s car on the track forced the virtual safety car to be deployed, and there Red Bull was faster. Aware that they had to go against Mercedes, they brought Verstappen in to ride new hard. There was only one objective left: to try to hunt him down to overtake him on the track in the last laps.

The final safety car: the race is decided on one lap!

Nicholas Latifi became an unexpected actor in this season finale. The Canadian crashed and forced the safety car to take to the track, so Red Bull decided to bring Verstappen in to put the new tires with which to fight.

The problem is that the safety car lasted too long … and the FIA ​​overstretched its decision on the restart. The doubled did not unfold until the end and the World Cup was decided in one lap.

The lap that decided the World Cup

Among doubts about what to do, Michael Masi showed that he has more sense of the show than sporting criteria. After ordering that the doubles did not recover a return, which benefited Hamilton notably, he decided the opposite.

With Verstappen on freshly fitted soft tires, the attack was immediate. It took just a couple of curves to win the position from Hamilton, who was practically speechless as he went from caressing the eighth World Cup to losing it in the most painful way.