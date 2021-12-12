The Dutchman managed to stay on pole after this Saturday, the Briton set the best time of the third free practice session.

“It is an incredible feeling. We definitely got the car progressing in qualifications“Verstappen said.

“I am very happy with this. It is what I wanted, but it was not easy with the good form that Mercedes shows. I am looking forward to Sunday, which is the important day,” explained the Dutchman.

Hamilton congratulates Verstappen

Hamilton congratulated Verstappen on the “great lap he did”.

“We just couldn’t compete with that time in the end“said the Briton.

“The last lap was good and clean, but I couldn’t go faster. I couldn’t beat the time he did today. He fully deserves the pole. Anyway, we’re in the front row of the start, on different tires. Good to know that I can see it at the start, “added the Briton.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff acknowledged that Red Bull had a “1-0” lead, but that all was not lost.

“I think he (Hamilton) will be angry and that’s good for his motivation tomorrow. It’s a long race and Lewis Hamilton is in the car“Wolff added, looking to be optimistic.

It is true that nothing is decided. Indeed, the two rivals will not start with the same tires, which heralds two different strategies. Verstappen could be a better thrower at the start, thanks to his soft tires, but these will degrade faster than Hamilton’s medium ones.

Hamilton and Verstappen are tied at 369.5 points each, something that had not happened since 1974

The Briton, who has won in the last three races, seems to be in a good moment, although the one from the Netherlands is first in most rounds won (nine compared to eight this year).

Mercedes and Red Bull are also competing for the constructors’ title. The German team is a favorite with 28 points of advantage and a maximum of 44 available.

Britain’s Lando Norris (McLaren) took third place in the qualifications, ahead of the second Red Bull, from Mexico’s Sergio Pérez.

The Spanish Carlos Sainz Jr (Ferrari) and the second Mercedes, of the Finn Valtteri Bottas, sixth only, will launch on the third row on Sunday at 17:00 local (3:00 Central Mexico).