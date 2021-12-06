

The FIA ​​has decided to extend its sanction to Verstappen after hearing his version of the incident with Hamilton at the Saudi Arabian GP. The Dutch driver braked hard when he had to restore the British position, who hit Red Bull damaging the wing of the Mercedes.

Although but then the repetitions on television have shown that the Mercedes did not really want to pass his rival and then on the straight not to be at a disadvantage and Hamilton has recognized it before the DAZN microphones, the stewards have added another penalty to the 5 “That they had already fallen to Max in the race. In the end they have imposed a 10-second penalty and two points on his license.

This penalty, applied to the final time, does not affect him and keeps him in second place, so everything will remain the same for the last and final race.