Max verstappen has dealt a more moral than real blow in the first Formula 1 practice session in the history of the Losail circuit. The Dutchman commanded a batch in which, again, Honda engines were the protagonists.

And it is that after the leader of Red Bull Pierre Gasly marked the second time with the AlphaTauri. Although it was almost half a second, the Frenchman again showed that he has the ability to sneak in as a firm candidate for the ‘top 5’, with the permission of his rivals. The Mercedes fell somewhat further than Verstappen expected, with Bottas in third position at 471 thousandths and a Hamilton who complained of a lack of power at almost 8.

With a Yuki tsunoda fifth, Carlos Sainz opened the most even area of ​​the times table: between him, sixth, and Nicholas latifi there was barely a second.

It was a session of many tests, especially of the track limits. The FIA ​​has already warned that there will be numerous curves that they will monitor in this regard, but for now in that session they left wide sleeve. Michael Masi himself pointed out to Red Bull’s question that this was going to be the case, so that the pilots could check these borders.

In the framework of these tests, the 17th chrono of Fernando Alonso. While your partner Esteban Ocon was 9th, he had to settle for surpassing the Haas already Lance Stroll.