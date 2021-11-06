Max verstappen promised that he was going to give battle to the Mercedes and made it very clear in the free seconds: the Dutchman gave half a second to Lewis hamilton, which was third after a Valtteri Bottas that adds the two sessions on Friday ahead of its leader of the ranks.

The session had a scare as soon as it began. George Russell he had to get out of the Williams as soon as he started for a spin, as the gearbox began to leak oil, forcing the next Mercedes driver to stop, change his clothes and watch the rest of the session from the wall.

Russell wasn’t the only one to find himself out of the car ahead of schedule: Daniel Ricciardo He was also barely rolling due to an electrical problem also in the gearbox of his McLaren.

As for the Spaniards, within the foreseen: Carlos Sainz set the 5th time in a session in which they tested everything and everything went well (including the dreaded pit stops), while Fernando Alonso had to settle for the 10th fastest time. Although the Asturian did not regret any problem, he did. Esteban Ocon, which noticed that he was noticing that the steering wheel was not working as it should.