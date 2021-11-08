MEXICO CITY (AP) – Max Verstappen stretched his lead over Lewis Hamilton in the Formula One championship with a final victory in the Mexican Grand Prix.

Sergio Pérez, Verstappen’s teammate in the Red Bull team, entered third to become the first Mexican driver to reach the podium in the history of the race.

Verstappen, who had to start third after a poor qualifying, now leads Hamilton by 19 points with just four races to go.

The 24-year-old Dutchman earned his ninth victory of the season, second in a row and third at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

Verstappen is looking for his first championship. Hamilton attempts to set a record with an eighth title, having won the previous four. Hamilton shares the all-time title record with Michael Schumacher.

Hamilton and teammate Valtteri Bottas stunned qualifying when the Mercedes grabbed the privilege row for the first time this season. Bottas had pole, followed by Hamilton, Verstappen and Pérez.

Mercedes’ lead barely lasted until the first corner.

Verstappen accelerated and took advantage of the wake behind Bottas to seize the lead at the first corner. Bottas, meanwhile, made contact with Daniel Ricciardo’s McLaren and lagged behind.

The turnaround in order left Hamilton caught between the two Red Bulls, with Verstappen first and “Checo” Pérez behind him. Bottas was left behind, losing an ally to defend his position.

With barely a third of the race completed, Verstappen set a blazing pace. Hamilton, meanwhile, engaged in a desperate battle with the hometown idol to pocket vital points to keep an eye on Verstappen into the final month of the season.

The home crowd roared as Perez briefly led after refueling by Hamilton and Verstappen for new tires. This made him the first Mexican driver to lead the Mexican GP. And he scored his third podium in a row for the first time in his career.