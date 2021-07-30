The return to normality in Formula 1 also came in the result of the first free practice of the Hungarian GP.was once again the reference, ahead of

The Dutchman, who is keen to reclaim himself after what happened at Silverstone, set his best time just at the end of the session, when a double for Mercedes seemed inevitable. The increasing heat on the Hungaroring made the track improve as the minutes progressed, although it did not allow any major surprises.

In these conditions, the Spanish pilots gave the chest ‘do’. Carlos Sainz set a good 4th final time, half a second from the head of the race, and left his teammate at a distance Charles Leclerc. Fernando Alonso also outperformed his partner with solvency Esteban Ocon with a 6th time.

For the Asturian it was a session in which they felt more comfortable with the car, since they changed the MGU-K, the third one that uses Alonso’s car. The next one will involve penalty. It was not a batch without scares, since he spun, although without major consequences.

The session was interrupted for a few minutes by an accident of Yuki tsunoda, who could not control his AlphaTauri and ended up with his back against the protections. Predictably it will involve at least one new gearbox.

The second free will be played from 15:00, where a higher temperature is expected than in this first session.