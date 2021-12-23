After the deep disappointment of Abu Dhabi, Toto Wolff fueled rumors of a possible retirement of Lewis Hamilton. However, his greatest rival sees no reason for that to happen.

Unlike Nico Rosberg, Lewis Hamilton is in Formula 1 for more than just racing. So when Toto Wolff said that he would try to convince the Brit to continue in the premier class after the disappointment of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, there was disbelief.

The truth is Lewis hamiltonIn addition to being seven-time world champion and wanting to beat Michael Schumacher’s record, he is championing a movement for equality and diversity that has notably involved Mercedes and Formula 1 itself. Leaving it now would be counterproductive, especially as a consequence. from a sporting setback or from an injustice, as the pilot and Wolff claim.

“I understand that it can be very painful, but he also won a championship like that”

Max Verstappen thinks the same, pointing out that he may «Understand that the first days after a race like that you are not happy. But you also have to understand that it is a competition and these things can happen.

“You should look back and see what you have already achieved,” advises the Dutch driver. “That should give you a lot of comfort and it should also be the impetus to keep going, because he’s still trying to fight for that eighth title and he sure can do it next yearSo I don’t see any reason to give up right now.

Loading tweet …

1473244368140128262

Finally, the new world champion remembers what happened in 2008, when Felipe Massa was similarly disappointed in a direct fight for the championship with Lewis Hamilton. I don’t feel sorry for him. I understand that it can be very painful, but he also won a championship like this »Verstappen concluded.

While Mercedes remained silent on their social networks for four days after finishing the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in which Max Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton on the last lap after a controversial decision of the race director, the British driver is still absent and has not reacted to the eighth consecutive world title of Mercedes constructors or unpleasant events like the one experienced by Nicholas Latifi after his accident at Yas Marina.