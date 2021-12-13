

One of the most sought after photos yesterday in the Yas Marina circuit was that of the emotional hug in which they merged Max verstappen and his beautiful girlfriend Kelly Piquet, who followed the race in the Red Bull box with his heart pounding and exploded with joy when Max crossed the line as world champion.

Verstappen is experiencing its most intense year. And not only at the sports level. In January, the Dutch pilot officially confirmed his relationship with Kelly piquet, nine years older than him and the Russian’s former partner Daniil Kvyat, with whom he has a 3-year-old daughter, Penelope. The young woman, who has worked in Formula E and is also a regular in the F1 paddock, is the daughter of the great Nelson Piquet, triple world champion of Formula 1 in the 80s (1981, 1983 and 1987).

It is the second time Verstappen ‘overtakes’ Kvyat. At the 2016 Spanish GP, the two starred in an awkward press conference after Helmut Marko announce that Max and Danilil were going to exchange their flyers from the Barcelona race. The Dutchman, then just 17 years old, was promoted to Red Bull and the Russian was ‘demoted’ to the Toro Rosso car. The ‘doctor’ Marko was right, because that weekend Max won his first grand prize. Kelly and Kvyat they separated in March 2020, in the middle of a pandemic. Y Verstappen it did not take long to conquer it.

The relationship has been consolidated in the Brazilian Grand Prix, Max was able to personally meet his famous three-time champion ‘father-in-law’.