Microsoft has announced the release of a new version of its popular PowerToys tools that now reach version 0.49. Some PowerToys that can be downloaded from Github and from the Microsoft Store and that includes among its novelties a utility that has been called “Find My Mouse”.

Find My Mouse is the main novelty, a function to help us find the mouse pointer that we have connected, but it is not the only improvement. And it is that this version of the PowerToys release a new design for the PowerRename interface and merges Video Conference Mute with stable releases along with common bug fixes and enhancements.





Mouse cursor always at hand





The main novelty is the new function “Find My Mouse”, a functionality that helps users to find the mouse pointer that is connected to the PC **. A function that is activated by default and that can be deactivated at will as well as temporarily disabled when we play.

To use it, just press the left control key twice to reveal the pointer position, ideal for large, high-resolution displays or people with low vision.





Also comes a new user interface in PowerRename which now has a look that makes it easy to integrate with the Windows 11 design. Likewise, the Color Picker HEX format will correct problems with several color inputs that only accept six characters. This is the complete changelog.

The Find My Mouse utility is here to quickly locate the cursor on the screen

Accessibility and minor UI improvements on the settings page.

Links have been added to the Configuration menus for various utilities within their respective editors.

Settings improvements to improve the clarity of various options.

The Settings section has been improved to adjust the size and position as needed when the conditions of multiple monitors change.

Improvements are added to the screen reader for accessibility.

Bug fixes with Color Picker HEX formats.

Accessibility improvements for the screen reader and user interface to distinguish border colors when matching.

Fix for Color Picker and OOBE windows being adjusted by FancyZones.

Regression is corrected with designs that were not changed by shortcuts.

Fixed crash issue with FancyZones editor.

Fix resetting zone layouts after screen lock.

Accessibility improvements for the screen reader arrive in the editor.

Fixed crash issue when editor opens at high zoom on 4k monitors.

A redesign is added to the PowerRename user interface.

In PowerToys Run the Windows terminal plugin is added. Open shells through Windows Terminal via _activate command by default.

Added environment variables to folder plugin search.

Fixed certain schemes being overwritten with HTTPS.

Fixed issue with program plugin getting stuck in infinite loops as certain file paths were searched recursively.

To mute video conferencing, VCM has been added to stable versions of PowerToys.

The latest version of the PowerToys can be downloaded from Github and can also be downloaded from the Microsoft Store.

Via | MSPU