Once the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) has endorsed the COVID passport in bars, restaurants and gyms in Catalonia. The measure will take effect this Friday, November 26 throughout the autonomous community. An official app, called Check COVID for document verification.

The application it was already used to access nightlife and it will be the same for new establishments that require a covid passport to allow access. The measure aims to appease the increase in cases of coronavirus contagion that are occurring in recent days. Until now, the health document was implemented in discos, music festivals, and other celebrations such as weddings and banquets.

The app can be accessed from the website of the Generalitat de Catalunya and it has no cost.

VerificaCOVID verifies COVID passport of the entire European Union and United Kingdom

With the app Check COVID You can verify the COVID passports issued by the member countries of the European Union and also the certificates of the United Kingdom. In addition, it will allow you to carry out the procedures in different languages, including Spanish, Catalan, English, French, German and Italian.

Once the COVID certificate is presented and analyzed by the app, it will emit a green or red signal that will allow – or not – access to an establishment as required by the Government.

According to the vice president of the Government, Jordi Puigneró, VerificaCOVID complies with all privacy and data protection measures when verifying the covid passport. Main reason why it was decided to work on an own app. “You only have to prove that you are vaccinated and that you are of legal age, no further information is needed, the verifier does not have to know anything more about you,” he explained during the presentation of the app.

The TSJC measure comes a few days after the Superior Court of the Basque Country denied implementing the use of covid passports in the autonomous community. But unlike in Catalonia, only in nightlife venues and restaurants, as long as they have a capacity of more than 50 diners. The Autonomous Communities of Navarra, Aragón and La Rioja are also trying to activate measures of this type, but are still waiting for the response of the courts.