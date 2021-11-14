Venture capital versus cryptocurrencies, blockchain, DAO and Web 3.0

This year we have seen strong adoption of cryptocurrency-based systems such as decentralized finance applications (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs) such as digital art, and the growing adoption of cryptocurrency-centric gambling. as investment and payment tools. One of the most recent developments is the emergence of decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO).

DAOs have been around since 2016, when The DAO, a new form of investment vehicle that attracted a sizable chunk of Ethereum (ETH) tokens, raised more than $ 150 million at the time. Many viewed The DAO as the ultimate form of human coordination. However, due to a reentry exploit, hackers stole $ 50 million of the organization’s funds.

Despite the initial setback, DAOs have seen a second birth in recent months. This was made possible primarily by more mature frameworks and tools, as well as reduced friction in creating a DAO and participating in DAOs. Some of the early experiments, such as DXdao, DAOStack’s Genesis DAO, or MolochDAO, showed the way for a new wave of decentralized organizations. Today, DAOs exist in different forms, from large to small, used to manage ecosystems, collectively buy NFTs, or contribute to causes or social movements.

Beyond that, DAOs will probably be the most transformative change in the way venture capital (CV) funds operate. Venture capital funds will have to change the way they invest in projects, engage with them and add value. At the same time, however, your own business model could be disrupted by DAOs that become investment vehicles. But Web 3.0 will also fundamentally change access to investment opportunities and offer democratic ways to invest without having to be an accredited investor or without wealth restrictions.

How Venture Capital Companies Invest in Web 3.0

It is no longer an anomaly for venture capital funds to invest in Web 3.0. These investments range from the creation of specialized cryptocurrency funds to more traditional (institutional) funds that see the potential of blockchain-based ecosystems. However, the investment approach differs from traditional venture capital.

Most notable is the widespread adoption of public sales (such as initial coin offerings, initial decentralized exchange offerings, and initial exchange offerings). These are democratizing access to investment offers, allowing a greater number of investors to participate in an investment round with lower entry barriers and coordination costs. Many Web 3.0 projects are also primarily led by a community-managed DAO, and investment decisions are vetted by community vote; probably the most iconic example is SushiSwap’s strategic fundraiser.

Thus, while investment deals are traditionally done behind closed doors with little or no stakeholder involvement, Web 3.0 venture capital funds have to participate much more publicly to get a seat at the table. However, Web 3.0 projects still sometimes do a small private fundraiser before the public token sale. This typically involves a SAFT agreement (or a SAFE plus token options agreement) with the party planning to issue a new token. However, this often includes committing to longer vesting or lockdown periods.

But, especially in the NFT space, it remains to be seen how VC funds can somehow gain an edge over retail investors, as NFT charges are often publicly sold immediately, eliminating the opportunity to participate in presales. private.

How Venture Capital Can Add Value to Web 3.0 Projects

There are a whole host of services and support that venture capital provides to startups, beyond equity. Venture capital funds regularly support their portfolio companies with recruitment, marketing, mentoring, legal advice or other services. After all, they have a strong interest in these startups being successful and they want to do everything they can to support them.

However, Web 3.0 will fundamentally change what “smart money” means for projects. DAOs often do not have a central entity to which they can provide these additional services. Instead, funds that support projects tend to do so primarily through community involvement. This includes advocacy for the community or direct participation in community governance processes. But it also involves lobbying and other forms of engagement with stakeholders outside of the immediate ecosystem or even Web 3.0, as such discussions are often challenging for organizations without legal personality.

A prominent example of a private equity fund that favors this new form of value delivery is Andreessen Horowitz (a16z). With the $ 2.2 billion Crypto Fund III, a16z is not shy about actively participating in the governance of its portfolio projects, such as Uniswap.

Investment DAOs

Venture capital financing has been around since the 1940s and was used primarily by the wealthy. Since DAOs represent the next generation of venture capital financing, venture capital funds are not only investing and participating in DAOs, they are becoming DAOs themselves. Stacker Ventures is an example of a venture capital fund that has become a DAO, trying to democratize early-stage investments in emerging assets. BitDAO, which is a protocol governed by BIT token holders, is one of the largest DAOs in the world focused on offering open finance and a decentralized and tokenized economy.

By partnering with leading protocols, BitDAO is building a future of finance that hopes to support DeFi, DAOs, games, and NFTs. PleasrDAO, an art acquisition and investment platform, collects digital art that represents and finances important ideas and movements grounded on-chain such as NFT. By experimenting with art and digital ownership, PleasrDAO is helping to change the way people can invest in art.

Venture capital is primarily a social investment tool to coordinate resources around a shared investment thesis. And Web 3.0 will enable new and innovative ways of coming together to pool capital and other resources that go far beyond the rigid structures we see in today’s venture capital landscape.

Venture capital in an identity crisis

Traditional venture capital funds need to watch these developments and get a better idea of ​​their own value proposition in relation to Web 3.0 projects. Most importantly, venture capital has to show how its added value differs from community-driven investment DAOs. Over time, some traditional venture capital funds may well decide to adopt a DAO structure to make their investment activities more accessible, transparent, and community-oriented.

What is clear is that venture capital cannot limit itself to its current structures and processes if it wants to remain relevant in this new era of Web 3.0.

This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every investment and trading move involves risk, readers should do their own research when making a decision.

The views, thoughts and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not necessarily reflect or represent the views and opinions of Cointelegraph.