A complaint made on social networks exhibited a product that Ventaneando announced and after exhibiting the scam, the same Ricardo Salinas He responded to the deceived consumer, assuring him that he was not responsible for the bad practices of his advertisers.

Bad ad executions are ill-advised actions against the industry, affecting the category in which bad brands advertise their products or services.

This takes a toll on reputation and, as we see in the complaint in this case, not only from the brand that committed the malpractice, but also from the television station where the advertising space was hired.

They “sell” bad product advertised in Azteca

An advertisement in Ventaneando has become a case of the worst advertising practice, which is to deceive the consumer with the promoted products or services. Twitter user “Alberto” has launched a short but regrettable campaign on social networks, where he exhibited a product known as Transfer factor and that it is associated with the IPN, however, both the academic institution and the television channel have ended up detaching themselves from the deception.

“Alberto” detailed in his Twitter account that the purchase of said product advertised in Ventaneando was made by his mother and one month after making a bank deposit, which they requested, it has not arrived and the number where the sale was made is suspended .

With messages addressed to Paty chapoy Y Ricardo Salinas, the affected consumer asks the television station to review the quality of advertisers it has, since the bad shopping experience was motivated by an advertisement broadcast on this channel.

Good morning, Mr. @RicardoBSalinas.

By this means I am communicating to you for a complaint since in selling Mr. Daniel publicizes the transfer factor, my mother bought it and paid with what was advertised, they gave her this number 5517452798 being Edgar Ramos Romero I ask for your help by fas pic.twitter.com/mlDzubs3bA – alberto (@XPBeToXD) December 20, 2021

Ok, I will ask you to review it, but I cannot be held responsible for the actions of outside companies. – Ricardo Salinas Pliego (@RicardoBSalinas) December 20, 2021

And they mention that in the National Polytechnic that a fake product of dubious origin that only seeks to make scams. – alberto (@XPBeToXD) December 20, 2021

The bad advertising practice that ruins even the reputation of the medium in which it is advertising is one of the many warnings that are made in the market, which reveals the challenge that companies and media have in generating positive inertia and achieving consolidate best practices of interaction with the market. consumer.

Bad publicity, good decisions

In the face of bad publicity, there is only one way left and that is to make better purchasing decisions in the face of stocks that stand out for being bad bets in the market and we have been able to witness better creative exercises.

In this case, a very important element is clear and it is the one that has to do with the way in which the consumer ends up making purchase decisions, hence the increasingly active role of authorities such as Profeco is so important to achieve have greater regulation of this type of actions.

