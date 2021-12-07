Venom, who had been kept isolated in the Marvel Universe at Sony, is already getting ready for his arrival at the MCU. From the top of the study they refer to this.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand and, according to the latest news, the space related to Spider-man it is the most explored. As in the comics, the hero is one of those who gives the most to talk about, as there are many interesting characters around him. Venom, one of his best known villains, is one of these.

The alien parasite has already obtained two solo films, the last of these being Let There be Carnage. After this, the expectations around Eddie brock and his particular partner within the cinema grew up. While the character has remained in the Sony field, isolated, Kevin Feige, CEO of Marvel Studios, talks about his arrival at the UCM.

“If you look at the obvious comic connotations between Venom and Spider-Man, it’s inherent. So by the time Sony made their Venom movie and it worked just as well as it did, and Tom Hardy became an icon as Venom has become, then the obvious question is, ‘How do we start to fuse them together?”, Mentioned the executive.

And yes, there are already projects on the scene in which the two are expected to intersect. However, you will have to be patient, as the Phase 4 seems to be the most dense. In this way, they could even be together in a production that has not yet been announced.

Now, the third installment of the arachnid, Spider-Man: No Way Home, will be released on December 15, 2021 and it is very likely that the symbiote will appear. Suspicion grew after the post-credits scene of his second film. However, the announcement of a third opens the possibility that the meeting between the two characters takes place later.

Source: Collider