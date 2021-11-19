Wow, the surprises with Venom: Let There Be Carnage don’t end, and now we know of an alternate scene near the end of the film.

To promote that the digital version of Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be available on November 23 and on Blu-ray on December 14, Sony Pictures released an alternate scene from the film.

As you well know, at the end of the film we see Eddie Brock and his symbiote filing rough spots on an apparently Mexican beach. In this alternate scene from Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Eddie informs Venom that her feelings for him go no further than that she likes him. Given this, the extraterrestrial entity tries to convince him that he wants it, something that the human host vehemently denies.

As this is a deleted scene, details like the CGI are not entirely perfect, but we assure you that fans of Sony Pictures Venom will love the shot. Without more to say, enjoy it:

Venom: Let There Be Carnage was directed by Andy Serkis and starring Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock / Venom, Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kassady / Carnage, Michelle Williams as Anne Weying, Naomie Harris as Shriek and Reid Scott as Dan Lewis.

